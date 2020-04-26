As Remote Learning Continues, Boston Officials Look Toward Summer School

The head of Boston Public Schools is looking ahead to summer school as the city continues to provide daily resources for students learning remotely during the new coronavirus pandemic.

The city is currently providing 5,000 meals a day to students in need, Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius told NBC Boston in an interview Sunday morning. Around 250,000 meals have been prepared since in-person classes were suspended in mid-March.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced on April 21 that Massachusetts schools would remain closed through the rest of the academic year.

In recent weeks, bus drivers have begun working with food providers to deliver meals to students with disabilities, building off an initial effort that set up 17 school sites with prepared meals.

“We’re really doubling down to ensure every single one of our students has what they need to be able to continue their learning,” Cassellius said.

Authorities are also seeking to ensure students have what they need to keep learning classroom material, having handed out 30,000 Chromebooks since the fall and providing free Wi-Fi and hotspots through partnerships with Comcast and Verizon.

“We’ve had some teachers who have used these methods for a long time, and some who are just getting started on it,” the superintendent said. “We’re getting better every week.”

She also noted officials are focusing on giving students mental health support, especially to seniors who are missing their usual ceremonies this spring.

With May around the corner, Cassellius has turned her attention to summer school programs, where she acknowledged students could face learning loss.

She hopes these may be mitigated with a robust summer options for families, including a potential hybrid option of in-person and online learning if the health situation permits.