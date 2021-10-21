Local

Renowned Cambridge Restaurant Craigie on Main Is for Sale

Craigie on Main had paused operations over the summer

By Marc Hurwitz

A burger at Craigie on Main in Cambridge.
Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

A nationally recognized restaurant in Cambridge is on the selling block.

According to a message sent from Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Craigie on Main is for sale, with the Main Street spot being listed on the bostonrestaurantgroup.com site for an asking price of $500,000 and stating that "the restaurant is in turnkey condition."

Craigie on Main paused operations over the summer, saying on July 28: "Well friends, it's here. Our last weekend of service before we press 'pause' in August. We'll be using this time to think about what's next here at Craigie, and spend some much-needed time with our families and friends."

Craigie on Main first opened in 2008, with Tony Maws being behind the place; the restaurant has received countless awards since opening, while Maws won a James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: Northeast in 2011.

The address for Craigie on Main is 853 Main Street, Cambridge, MA, 02139.

