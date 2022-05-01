Local

Jim McGovern

Rep. McGovern of District #2 Visits Kyiv with Congressional Delegation

The Mass. Congressman was part of the first Congressional delegation to visit Ukraine since Russia's invasion

By Evan Ringle

Congressman Jim McGovern joined a Congressional delegation in Kyiv, Ukraine, where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with other top Ukrainian officials.

Members of the delegation also included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congressman Gregory Meeks, Congressman Adam Schiff, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Congressman Bill Keating and Congressman Jason Crow.

In a joint statement, the delegation said they "traveled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine."

Congressman McGovern detailed his experience in Kyiv in a Twitter thread posted Sunday morning on May 1, where he says the delegation discussed "...The need for continued security, economic, and humanitarian assistance from the United States."

"We saw the tremendous evil of Putin's war," McGovern continued later in the thread, "But we also saw the tremendous good of those working to oppose it."

The delegation is now headed to Poland to meet with President Andrzej Duda and senior officials.

