Replacing Neiman Marcus at Natick Mall? Giant pickleball club, not labs

Forget life sciences. How about some pickleball instead?
Boston-based real estate developer The Bulfinch Cos. Inc. is moving forward with a new plan to put a giant pickleball club at the Natick Mall’s former Neiman Marcus store. In so doing, it has scrapped a proposal to convert the retail space into a lab building of up to 140,000 square feet.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal