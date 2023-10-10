Replacing Neiman Marcus at Natick Mall? Giant pickleball club, not labs

By Greg Ryan

Forget life sciences. How about some pickleball instead?

Boston-based real estate developer The Bulfinch Cos. Inc. is moving forward with a new plan to put a giant pickleball club at the Natick Mall’s former Neiman Marcus store. In so doing, it has scrapped a proposal to convert the retail space into a lab building of up to 140,000 square feet.

