Report: 2 Men Involved in Saugus Shooting Were Brothers-in-Law

Frank Trombetta was shot and killed by William McFeely, according to the Essex County District Attorney's office.

By Josh Sullivan, Melissa Buja and Young-Jin Kim

The two men involved in a fatal shooting in Saugus on Friday were brothers-in-law.

Frank Trombetta was shot and killed by William McFeely, according to the Essex County District Attorney's office. Both men were 63 years old, and from Everett.

Trombetta was killed at the Saugus gas station in which he was a mechanic at, police said. McFeely was found dead in a 2016 Mini Cooper parked cemetery in nearby Everett, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Mobil station at 2 Essex St. just after noon, where they found Trombetta. He was a longtime employee of the gas station.

