Report: 89% of CT Long-Term Care Workers Fully Vaccinated

Within days, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots could be ready

Newly released data show 89% of the more than 61,000 long-term care workers in Connecticut required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 under Gov. Ned Lamont's executive order were fully vaccinated as of Oct. 8.

The state's Department of Public Health said Friday that 7% of those employees subject to the Democrat's mandate are partially vaccinated.

Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities across the state reported around 2,850 workers were unvaccinated because they had medical or religious exemptions or they were unvaccinated for other reasons.

Meanwhile, the state health department said depending on final federal approval, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots could be ready to begin as soon as Oct. 22. 

