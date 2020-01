Two men have died after a double shooting in Framingham Friday night.

Framingham police said that two men were shot around 11:30 p.m. on Second Street.

"The preliminary investigation suggests this was an isolated incident," Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Shots were fired in the area of Beaver Park and Beaver Terrace, according to Framingham police. Police have blocked off the street in that area.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.