Report: Methuen Man Injured in Wisconsin Casino Shooting

A 28-year-old man from Methuen, Massachusetts is in a Milwaukee hospital after a shooting at the Oneida Casino over the weekend, according to reports.

Daniel Mulligan was shot while working at Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar in Green Bay Saturday. Two other men were killed after a gunman opened fire at the restaurant casino complex operated by the Oneida Nation, whose reservation is located on the western side of Green Bay about four miles from Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers.

Mulligan's family is originally from and still lives in Methuen, according to the Eagle Tribune, but his sister Caitlin has since moved to Haverhill. He underwent emergency surgery and had his jaw wired shut, the newspaper reported.

Bruce Pofahl, 62, walked into the restaurant around 7:30 p.m. and shot Ian Simpson, 32, and Jacob Bartel, 35, at a wait station at close range with a 9 mm handgun as dozens of patrons looked on, Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain said Monday during a news conference in Green Bay.

As people were yelling and screaming inside the complex, Pofahl went outside and shot Mulligan, the sheriff said. A team of Green Bay police officers opened fire on Pofahl moments later, killing him.

Mulligan was in serious but stable condition at a Milwaukee hospital on Monday, Delain said. The sheriff defended the officers’ decision to fire on Pofahl, saying “certainly this individual was a threat.”

Pofahl’s supervisor at the restaurant took out a restraining order against him in March, online court records show. The sheriff said Pofahl was fired from the restaurant earlier this year, but didn't say why.

Authorities said the attack was "targeted," and that Pofahl was looking for a specific person when he arrived at the restaurant but that the person wasn’t there. They didn’t name that person. Investigators are looking into Pofahl’s relationships with former co-workers.