Report of Active Shooter at St. John's Prep School in Danvers; Police Say No Threat IDed

Students, faculty and staff were sheltering in place at St. John's Prep over a report of an active shooter at the school in Danvers, Massachusetts, according to an alert on the school's website, but police had found no threat after nearly an hour.

A massive police presence was seen at the school Monday afternoon after the threat was reported at Benjamin Hall.

State police said that no threat has been identified and no one was found injured, but dozens of officers continued to investigate. Parents of St. John's students were asked to head to reunite with their children at a Stop & Shop on Route 1 in Danvers.

At 1:49 PM several dozen Troopers and @DanversPolice responded to St. John’s Prep for report of a person with a gun at the school. Immediate entry made and no threats identified at this time. Teams doing secondary sweeps. We are aware of no injuries at this time. More to follow. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 22, 2023

UPDATE 2–Teams still conducting sweeps, still no threats detected. Students who fled school grounds on their own are being directed/shuttled to Stop and Shop, 301 Newbury St (Rt 1) Danvers. Parents can report there to be reunited with their children. https://t.co/lzXq4DmoF3 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 22, 2023

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt or if a shooting had taken place.

The initial statement released from the school said: "There has been a report of an active shooter on campus at Benjamin Hall. Danvers and State police are on site. Students, Faculty, and Staff are sheltering in place.We will further provide updates as soon as possible."

NBC10 Boston has reached out to police for more information.

St. John's is a 116-year-old all-boys Catholic middle and high school with about 1,500 students.

An active shooter threat was reported at another Massachusetts Catholic school on Monday — at Boston College High School. Boston police said that incident appeared to be a case of "swatting," a hoax call intended to bring out police when there is no danger.

It wasn't immediately clear if the two incidents were related.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.