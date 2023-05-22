Local

Danvers

Report of Active Shooter at St. John's Prep School in Danvers; Police Say No Threat IDed

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt or if a shooting had taken place — police were at Benjamin Hall, according to St. John's Prep — but state police said dozens off officers didn't immediately find a threat or anyone hurt

By Asher Klein

Vehicles outside St. John's Prep in Danvers, Massachusetts, on Monday, May 22, 2023, when an active shooter threat was reported, bringing out a heavy police response.
NBC10 Boston

Students, faculty and staff were sheltering in place at St. John's Prep over a report of an active shooter at the school in Danvers, Massachusetts, according to an alert on the school's website, but police had found no threat after nearly an hour.

A massive police presence was seen at the school Monday afternoon after the threat was reported at Benjamin Hall.

State police said that no threat has been identified and no one was found injured, but dozens of officers continued to investigate. Parents of St. John's students were asked to head to reunite with their children at a Stop & Shop on Route 1 in Danvers.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt or if a shooting had taken place.

The initial statement released from the school said: "There has been a report of an active shooter on campus at Benjamin Hall. Danvers and State police are on site. Students, Faculty, and Staff are sheltering in place.We will further provide updates as soon as possible."

NBC10 Boston has reached out to police for more information.

St. John's is a 116-year-old all-boys Catholic middle and high school with about 1,500 students.

An active shooter threat was reported at another Massachusetts Catholic school on Monday — at Boston College High School. Boston police said that incident appeared to be a case of "swatting," a hoax call intended to bring out police when there is no danger.

It wasn't immediately clear if the two incidents were related.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

