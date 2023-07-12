Local

PLYMOUTH

Report of gunfire under investigation at Mass. state forest

By Asher Klein

Massachusetts State Police are investigating reports of gunshots in Myles Standish State Forest Wednesday afternoon.

The report of gunshots, which wasn't immediately confirmed, was reported near the intersection of Fearing Pond and Doctors Pond roads about 2:30 p.m. The location is in Plymouth.

They didn't say if anyone was hurt or if gun was fired.

More information wasn't immediately available.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

