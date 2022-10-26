2 Colleges in Boston in Lockdown After Report of Person With a Gun

Two colleges in Boston are in lockdown as police investigate a report of a person with a gun near their campuses, according to police and school officials.
Police said they were called to the area of 600 Huntington Ave. around 1:15 p.m. The scene is active and no arrests have been made.
"Earlier this afternoon, a Wentworth student reported an armed person in the area of a residence hall on MassArt's campus," MassArt said in a statement. "The Boston Police Department was called immediately, is on scene and controlling the investigation."
The Massachusetts College of Art and Design, located at 621 Huntington Avenue, said on Twitter shortly after 2 p.m. that a lockdown was in progress. They later said that all evening classes have been canceled "out of an abundance of caution."
The Wentworth Institute of Technology, which is located at 550 Huntington Avenue, sent out a similar message shortly before 2:30 p.m. that a lockdown was in progress.
Anyone who is on either campus is being advised to stay where they are, lock their doors and wait for an all clear message.
Photos from the scene show a large, heavily armed police presence on Huntington Avenue. Dozens of students are outside waiting for word on what's happening.
No further details were immediately available.