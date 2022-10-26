2 Colleges in Boston in Lockdown After Report of Person With a Gun

Two colleges in Boston are in lockdown as police investigate a report of a person with a gun near their campuses, according to police and school officials.

Police said they were called to the area of 600 Huntington Ave. around 1:15 p.m. The scene is active and no arrests have been made.

"Earlier this afternoon, a Wentworth student reported an armed person in the area of a residence hall on MassArt's campus," MassArt said in a statement. "The Boston Police Department was called immediately, is on scene and controlling the investigation."

#DEVELOPING: Large @bostonpolice presence on Huntington Ave. @wentworthinst students just showed me a text they received to shelter-on-place.



Police appear to be focusing on a building on Huntington. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/sjqTCsE9hm — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) October 26, 2022

The Massachusetts College of Art and Design, located at 621 Huntington Avenue, said on Twitter shortly after 2 p.m. that a lockdown was in progress. They later said that all evening classes have been canceled "out of an abundance of caution."

The Wentworth Institute of Technology, which is located at 550 Huntington Avenue, sent out a similar message shortly before 2:30 p.m. that a lockdown was in progress.

Anyone who is on either campus is being advised to stay where they are, lock their doors and wait for an all clear message.

RAVE Alert: MassArt Campus Lockdown in Progress - if you are on campus, please stay where you are, lock doors and wait for ALL-CLEAR message. — Massachusetts College of Art and Design (@MassArt) October 26, 2022

RAVE Alert: Wentworth Campus Lockdown in Progress - if you are on campus, please stay where you are, lock doors and wait for ALL-CLEAR message. — Wentworth Institute of Technology (@wentworthinst) October 26, 2022

Photos from the scene show a large, heavily armed police presence on Huntington Avenue. Dozens of students are outside waiting for word on what's happening.

#UPDATE: Heavily-armed @bostonpolice leaving a building on Huntington.



Dozens of students waiting for any word while standing in a light mist. Students received a shelter-in-place warning just after 1 PM. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/LtULireQpG — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) October 26, 2022

No further details were immediately available.