Report on Harmony Montgomery Case to Be Released Wednesday

The Office of the Child Advocate in Massachusetts is expected to release a report Wednesday morning about the disappearance of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery of New Hampshire.

Harmony was last seen in late 2019, when she was 5, but wasn't reported missing until about two years later. Harmony’s biological mother lost custody in 2018 and the girl was placed into foster care in Massachusetts. A judge then granted custody to Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, despite his criminal history.

The agency said it will release its findings after a multi-system investigation into the case. The Office of the Child Advocate is slated to make the report public at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Adam Montgomery, 32, of Manchester, was arrested last month for eight charges related to a firearms theft in September or October of 2019. Prosecutors allege that between Sept. 29, and Oct. 3, 2019, Montgomery stole a rifle and shotgun from another person.

Harmony's stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, is also facing gun charges for allegedly receiving or retaining the rifle and shotgun knowing or at least believing that they had probably been stolen.

Authorities said there is no evidence of any connection between the stolen firearms and the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery. Her father is already in jail facing assault charges for injuring the girl.

Dozens of volunteers gathered for a search in Manchester, New Hampshire early Saturday morning.

Montgomery had already been indicted on a charge of second degree assault for allegedly knowingly causing bodily injury to Harmony by striking her in the face. He was arrested Jan. 4 on a warrant charging him with felony second-degree assault arising from 2019 conduct against Harmony, as well as one misdemeanor charge of interference with custody and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to his daughter.

Kayla Montgomery had also already been indicted on one charge of theft by deception, alleging that she lied last year that Harmony was in her household to claim food stamp benefits exceeding $1,500. She was originally arrested on Jan. 5. She pleaded not guilty to that charge and is being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections. The State of New Hampshire offered Kayla Montgomery a plea last month.

The reward in the Harmony Montgomery case is $150,000.