Reported Police Shooting at Manchester, NH Home Leaves Man Dead

The reported police shooting happened at a home on Mammoth Road

By Matt Fortin

A man has died following a reported police shooting incident in Manchester, New Hampshire, the state's attorney general's office announced early Friday morning.

Investigators from the AG's office and New Hampshire State Police were responding Friday morning to the reported police shooting, which they said happened at a home on Mammoth Road.

A man died "as a result of this incident," officials said.

Additional details have not been released, and authorities said that the "exact circumstances" remained under investigation. The AG's office said more information would be released when it becomes available.

