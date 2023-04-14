Local

Roxbury

2 People Shot in Roxbury; Boston Police Investigating

No arrests have been made in the case, authorities said

By Matt Fortin

Two people were shot early Friday morning in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, the city's police department has confirmed.

Boston police officers responded at around 2:30 a.m. to a report of two people shot on St. James Street, the department said. Both were taken to the hospital.

Authorities said that the two victims are expected to recover and are being treated.

There have not been any arrests made in the case.

The incident is under investigation by the Boston Police Department.

