Reported shooting under investigation in Dorchester

A reported shooting was under investigation overnight in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.

Boston Emergency Medical Services said that it got a call for a reported shooting on Leyland Street just before midnight late Thursday.

A large investigation was seen around Leyland Street during the overnight hours, with a notable presence by the Boston Police Department and an area blocked with police tape.

Leyland Street is near the border with Roxbury, and not far from the Upham's Corner area of Dorchester.

Additional information was not immediately available.

