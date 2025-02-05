Man dies after being shot in Mattapan overnight

A man died after being shot in the Mattapan section of Boston late Tuesday night, the city's police department has confirmed.

Police and EMS responded to Tennis Road for a reported shooting at around 11:30 p.m., and officers found a man who had been shot, according to a department spokesperson.

Emergency medical crews transported the man, but he was pronounced dead during transport, police said.

Homicide investigators are working the case.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.