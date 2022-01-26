Republican Businessman Chris Doughty Announces Run for Mass. Governor

Businessman Chris Doughty released a video Wednesday announcing that he is seeking the Republican nomination for governor of Massachusetts.

Doughty, 59, of Wrentham, in the video touted his success creating jobs as the president of a company that manufactures metal machine parts, a business that stumbled at first when a critical piece of machinery broke down.

“With the right team, a little creativity and the willingness to work hard, just about any problem can be solved,” he said. “This is the same work ethic and teamwork I will bring as your governor.”

He called for making Massachusetts more affordable, protecting businesses, and recruiting high-paying jobs to the state. He also called for making Massachusetts an educational leader from early education through college and trade schools.

Doughty is seen as a moderate alternative to the other Republican who has announced a run, former state lawmaker Geoff Diehl, who has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump.

Diehl released a statement on the announcement, saying, in part:

"I announced my candidacy for Governor last July. My decision wasn't motivated by whether or not Charlie Baker was running, or by who my liberal Democrat opponent might be. I decided to run for Governor because I know I'm the best person to lead our state out of the pandemic and rebuild our economy, with a focus on making our state more affordable and with respect for individual freedoms. Today, I'm still in the best poition of any candidate to deliver on those promises."

A father and grandfather, Doughty has never before run for political office.

Attorney General Maura Healey, state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, and Harvard University professor Danielle Allen are running as Democrats. Incumbent Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is not seeking a third term.