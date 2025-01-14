Republican lawmakers to propose actions addressing emergency shelter crisis in Mass.

Lawmakers are expected to gather on Beacon Hill on Tuesday as the state shelter crisis continues to stir controversy, and a day after Revere City Council voted to make safety changes to its shelters.

Led by Representative Brad Jones and Senator Bruce Tarr, republican legislators will gather for a press conference to address and propose legislative and administrative actions related to the migrant and emergency shelter crisis.

Changes to Massachusetts' emergency shelter system went into effect Tuesday. Some lawmakers are calling it a necessary step, but migrant advocates are voicing frustration and concern. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

This comes a few weeks after police arrested 28-year-old Leonardo Andujar Sanchez, an undocumented man who was residing at a Quality Inn in Revere that was functioning as an emergency shelter for migrants.

Police alleged that he was in possession of more than 10 pounds of fentanyl, two rifle magazines and digital scales.

Revere city councilors are now claiming that he was living with another party inside the room and was not properly admitted into the system.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is in the studio to talk about a number of pressing issues, including the migrant crisis, the housing crisis, the presidential race, Steward Health bankruptcy, her re-election campaign and more. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

During Monday's city council meeting, Councilor Michelle Kelley spearheaded a motion to create a vetting process for people entering emergency shelters.

Kelley's motion also called on the Healey Administration to create a plan to ensure people who are living in shelters are not engaging in illegal activity.

The republican lawmakers will meet Tuesday at 11 a.m.