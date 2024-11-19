Maine

Resident jumps from second-story window to escape house fire in Wells, Maine

One firefighter suffered a minor injury battling the blaze

By Marc Fortier

Wells Fire Department

A resident jumped from a second-story window to escape a fast-burning house fire in southern Maine on Monday.

The Wells Fire Department said they were called to a structure fire at Pine Tree Common on Sanford Road shortly after 5 p.m. Monday. Dispatchers reported that the front porch was burning, with people trapped and reports of heavy flames showing from all three floors.

An off-duty Wells firefighter was first to arrive at the scene and radioed in to dispatch that the building was engulfed in flames. Shortly thereafter, the fire department arrived at the scene with three trucks and four firefighters.

Fire crews immediately checked that everyone was out of the building after receivign word that the trapped occupant had escaped by jumping from a second floor window.

Heavy fire was reported in the attic, and additional crews were called to the scene, who eventually helped to extinguish the blaze.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury.

The main building is a total loss, fire officials said.

Mutual aid was called in from numerous area communities, including some from New Hampshire.

Firefighters remained at the scene throughout the night to keep an eye out for hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

