Man, 67, hospitalized after being rescued from house fire in Middleborough

A fire burned through a home in Middleborough, Massachusetts, on Monday night, and one man was hospitalized after emergency crews rescued him.

The fire took over a two-story home on Locust Street before 10 p.m. Monday. One man was inside the home, and firefighters were able to get him out of the building through a side entryway.

The 67-year-old was hospitalized, and officials have not released information about the severity of his injuries.

Crews said that flames were intense, with smoke and fire coming from the first floor extending up through the second floor. Firefighters began attacking the flames from the outside, eventually putting a lid on the fire. They were on scene throughout the night putting out hot spots.

A cause has not yet been determined, but an investigation is ongoing.

No additional information has been released.