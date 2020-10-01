Residents at Lawrence Veterans' Home Concerned With Safety of Building

Residents at a veterans' home in Lawrence, Massachusetts, are worried about their safety in the event of a fire.

Veterans at the E. James Gaines Veterans Residence, a 10-unit affordable housing facility on Parker Street, say that the fire alarm goes off at random, the water heater leaks and noise causes sleepless nights.

But their biggest concern is that the three-story building only has one exit.

"It's not legal by any standards," one of the veterans said.

Mayor Dan Rivera says the building's manager should be ashamed of the current conditions.

The building's executive director of housing support tells NBC10 Boston that it is awaiting the city's response on any building concerns.

"There is an apparent misunderstanding of complex building code requirements but [we] feel confident that the City issuance of a Certificate of Occupancy on this recently constructed building demonstrates compliance with State Building Code," Paula Newcomb said in a statement. "We have notified the City of the concerns expressed and are hopeful of a clarifying response."