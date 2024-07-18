New Hampshire

Residents, businesses in Northwood, NH told to shelter in place during police incident

Few details had been released as of Friday morning

By Marc Fortier

Police Car with Flashing red and blue lights
Getty Images

Residents and businesses in an area of Northwood, New Hampshire, were told to shelter in place during an undisclosed police incident on Wednesday night.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Northwood police said in a post on Facebook that due to "a contained police incident" in the area of Ridge Road and Route 4, they were asking residents to avoid the area and to shelter in place.

Route 4, also known as First New Hampshire Turnpike, is the main road through Northwood and contains numerous businesses. They said more details would be released once the situation was resolved.

About an hour later, police said that a suspect was in custody, but released no other information.

Residents said in the comments section that several area roads were closed as a result of the police activity, and some businesses were forced to close.

