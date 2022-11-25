Residents Displaced Following Incident at Dorchester Apartment

Residents of a first floor apartment in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood have been displaced followed by an incident that occurred overnight.

Police responded to a 911 call for shots fired at apartment complex on Quincy Street around 2:30a.m. on Friday. According to police, no one had been shot and there were no injuries. A witness told NBC 10 Boston that a child was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The property manager says there was extensive water damage to the first floor apartment forcing the six people who live in the unit to leave.

No arrests have been made.

Police are now looking for the second floor residents. One police cruiser remains outside the apartment as authorities possibly await a search warrant.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.