The Boston Fire Department has responded to a partial building collapse in the city's South End neighborhood.

Crews are on scene Wednesday night at 23 Upton Street, a 5-story brick building that was posted as unoccupied.

A Tech-Rescue response for 5 story brick at 23 Upton St. This is a un occupied posted building. The rear fire escapes and part of the building has come down pic.twitter.com/xPRf5n7QtM — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 2, 2020

The rear fire escapes and part of the vacant building have come down, the fire department says.

Five residents have been evacuated from the adjacent buildings.

There are no injuries, according to Fire Chief Neil Mullane.