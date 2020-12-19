Residents Evacuated From Gloucester Home As Crews Put Out Kitchen Fire

Residents were evacuated from a Gloucester, Massachusetts, home as firefighters put out a one-alarm kitchen fire Saturday morning, Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith said.

Fire crews responded to the report of a kitchen fire at 93 Western Ave. around 9:30 a.m. Gloucester Patrol Officer Scott Duffany arrived at the scene quickly and evacuated the residents, according to Smith.

Duffany used a handheld extinguisher to put out part of the fire as firefighters arrived on the scene. The fire was then completely knocked down by fire crews in a one-alarm fire response, Smith said.

The damage of the fire was limited to the kitchen area. There were no injuries.

" 'This is a fine example of public safety teamwork in action,' " Chief Smith said in an official statement. "Thanks to Officer Duffany and the quick responses of our Gloucester fireighters, a family home was spared major damage today.' "

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to firefighters. It appears to have been an accident.