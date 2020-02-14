Local
Residents of Belfast, Maine, Want to Halt Large Salmon Farm

Among the concerns raised was that the environmental impact of the project would be too much for the community

A worker at a fish hatchery throws a live salmon into a sorting tube at a salmon farm.

Dozens of Maine residents told the state they're opposed to the building of a large salmon farm in the coastal city of Belfast.

The proposal from Norwegian-owned Nordic Aquafarms would create a $500 million salmon farm that uses land-based facilities to grow the fish for human consumption. Many Maine residents told the Maine Board of Environmental Protection during a Tuesday night hearing that they think the project is a bad fit for the community, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The environmental protection board is visiting Belfast this week to review environmental permit applications that are needed for the project.

Residents at the Tuesday hearing raised concerns including that the environmental impact of the project would be too much for the community. Others said it was simply too large for Belfast.

Nordic has characterized the project as a sustainable way to create jobs and meet demand for healthy seafood.

