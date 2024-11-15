Residents ordered to evacuate high-end Cambridge condos over safety concerns

Residents are being forced to evacuate due to concerns about long term safety at a high-end condominium complex in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The property management company for the Riverview-in-Cambridge condo building on Mount Auburn Street overlooking the Charles River said it discovered structural issues last year while construction crews were repairing the roof of the building.

"The repair project will address deficiencies in the original construction of the building. These latent deficiencies were unknown for almost six decades," the condo association said in a statement.

The deficiencies include the use of "substandard concrete" and improper placement of reinforcing steel rebar..

"Until recently, no one had any reason to suspect the errors that occurred in the original construction," the condo association said.

People who live in the 66-unit complex have been told they have to start moving out as soon as Monday and stay away while repair work is done. The condo board is working with residents to provide them with assistance in finding another place to live.

"With winter approaching, the potential for drifting snow could add further load and stress to the structure. After careful consideration, and in consultation with the professionals and managing agent, the Board concluded that in the interest of safety, the building should be evacuated in an orderly fashion," the condo association said.

According to The Boston Globe, the work is expected to begin before the end of 2024 and will take at least a year to complete. The adjacent Bradbury building, which is also part of the condo association, will remain occupied.