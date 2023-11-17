Lewiston, Maine mass shootings

Residents preserve Lewiston mass shooting memorials in exhibit

"It's our history and we don't want history to repeat itself," Hollander said.

A sign reading "Lewiston Strong" is displayed in Lewiston, Maine, on October 27, 2023, in the aftermath of a mass shooting.
Angela Weiss / Getty Images

Two women have been collecting items at memorials across the city of Lewiston since 18 people were killed and 13 others were injured in the largest mass shooting in Maine's history.

Tanja Hollander and Rachel Ferrante have focuses on sites where people have left pumpkins, flowers, notes, candles, and other mementos in honor of the people who lost their lives that day, according to News Center Maine.

Ferrante, the execture director of the Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning and Labor, will be displaying the pieces they collect in an exhibit.

"I usually make a circle in the morning and at night. I was doing that every day for the first week or two," added Hollander, a local artist.

"Saving those things and bringing them here we allow hopefully the community to continue that long journey of healing," Ferrante said.

