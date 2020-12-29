Local

Residents Raise Concerns Over Proposed Amazon Facility in Worcester

Amazon is proposing a 121,000-square-foot distribution center on the site of the Greendale Mall and the facility would be demolished

Massachusetts residents who would be neighbors of Amazon's proposed "last-mile" distribution facility continue to raise concerns surrounding traffic, noise, and the environmental impacts the facility could have on their neighborhood.

Worcester residents echoed those concerns Monday at a Planning Board meeting and called for stronger commitments to worker protections, local hiring and a community benefits agreement, the Telegram & Gazette reported.

Amazon is proposing a 121,000-square-foot distribution center on the site of the Greendale Mall. The mall will be demolished and the new facility will have a smaller footprint.

Amazon representatives said Monday that the company is prepared to engage with the community throughout the duration of their time in Worcester.

Andrew Cohen, a community operations manager at Amazon said the company seeks to build relationships with the community through "operational excellence and community engagement."

The Planning Board plans to review the site plan again Wednesday.

