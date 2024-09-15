Residents safely escape building fire in Wakefield

A fire burned through mixed-use building in Wakefield, Massachusetts Sunday night.

Emergency crews responded to the building on Albion Street around 8:30p.m. Fire officials say two men with disabilities who lived on the second floor were able to get out safely. Both of the residents have been displaced. One of the residents went to the hospital with nowhere else to go.

Fire officials say the majority of the damage occurred on the exterior of the building.

The quick response time by firefighters and the concrete and vinyl kept the fire from spreading to the other buildings, according to Wakefield Fire Chief Tom Purcell.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.