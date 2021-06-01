Residents Voice Safety Concerns After Framingham Woman's Murder

A week after a woman's murder in Framingham, Massachusetts, her killer still hasn't been caught.

Twenty-eight-year old Jasmyn Beatty was found stabbed to death on May 25 in her unit at the Halstead Apartments on Route 9.

"A person got murdered 25 yards from us, and we're not feeling very secure," said Alan Beauchamp, who lives across the hall from Beatty.

The victim was laid to rest Tuesday in her native state of Rhode Island.

A neighbor says he reported to police that he heard another woman knocking on Beatty's door around 4 a.m. last Tuesday. That next door neighbor then reported hearing two women fighting and a scream.

Residents say this week, investigators have been back at the Halstead Apartments.

"I have been seeing cops every day here," said Lauren Albrigo, who lives next to Beatty's apartment.

"They're just going to keep on coming around here until they figure out what's been happening and what did happen," said resident Connor Fallon.

One week after the homicide, residents say security at this apartment building is still lacking. NBC10 Boston found a side door to Beatty's building unlocked and left wide open.

There are no cameras on the property.

Residents are also now buying their own additional locks for their apartments because they're so scared.

"There's been a dramatic decrease in the amount of people walking their dogs at night," Fallon said.

Residents don't know who would murder this University of Rhode Island graduate, who was employed by Staples as a senior financial analyst.

"This mid-20-something-year-old kid didn't deserve to die," said Beauchamp.

In lieu of flowers, more than $13,000 has been raised for the ASPCA in Beatty's name.

NBC10 Boston has repeatedly reached out to property management at Halstead about residents' security concerns and has not heard back.