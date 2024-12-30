Restaurant known for family-friendly atmosphere, outdoor patio has closed

Boston restaurant talk

A restaurant in the southwest suburbs of Boston that was known in part for its family-friendly atmosphere, mix of classic and New American fare, and outdoor patio has shut down.

According to a source, the Cedar House in Walpole is no longer in business, with a Facebook post from the place saying the following:

Cedarhousewalpole has Closed permanently for business as of Sunday December 29th. Management and Staff would like to thank all our customers and the local community for your generous support and loyalty. Our loyal customers made coming to work a joy and we deeply appreciate how you made us feel like part  of your family. Many thanks to all of you whom made Cedarhouse your home and all the friends we have made along the way.

The Cedar House first opened in 2021, replacing a neighborhood bar called the Patriot Tavern.

The address for the now-closed Cedar House was 100 Main Street (route 1A), Walpole, MA, 02081.

