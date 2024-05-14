New restaurant opens in the former Harrison's Roast Beef space in North Andover

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new restaurant has opened in the Merrimack Valley, and it replaces a roast beef joint that had been in business for 40 years.

According to a source, Patrick's North Shore Eatery is now open in North Andover, moving into the space on Chickering Road that had been home to Harrison's Roast Beef until it closed last September. A menu for the new spot shows such options as salads, sandwiches, sushi, and what's being called an "Original Harrisons Roast Beef."

Harrison's Roast Beef first opened in 1984, being known for its roast beef sandwiches while also offering other sandwiches, salads and sides.

The address for Patrick's North Shore Eatery is 80 Chickering Road, North Andover, MA, 01845. Its Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551950108741.

