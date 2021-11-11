Local

Quincy High School

Resurfaced Video Featuring Hate Speech Leads to Altercation at Quincy High

Walker Therapeutic, the behavioral and educational service program, assisted staff at Quincy High in meeting with students on Wednesday

By Jake Levin

The exterior of Quincy High School
A video containing hate speech made more than a year ago led to an altercation between two high school students in Quincy, the city's school department said.

The incident, which occurred earlier this week at Quincy High School following dismissal, boiled over after the video had been shared by students on social media a week earlier, the department said.

"As in last week’s incident, today’s altercation is the result of students’ ability to communicate impulsively and without the maturity to understand the consequences of their actions," Superintendent Kevin Mulvey and Quincy High Principal Lawrence Taglieri said in a joint statement. "The altercation was witnessed by many students and staff and is extremely disturbing to the entire school community."

Walker Therapeutic, the behavioral and educational service program, assisted staff at Quincy High in meeting with students on Wednesday and will be made available again on Friday and Monday.

"These are immediate responses to the ongoing work that will continue to be done with students on a daily basis through community building, health education and interventions, and peer mentoring," the department said.

