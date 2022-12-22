Local

Massachusetts State Police

Retired Mass. State Police Detective Indicted on Child Pornography Charges

Francis Hart, a retired Massachusetts State Police detective captain from Amherst, is facing charges for dissemination and possession of child pornography, Attorney General Maura Healey's office said

Possible Cursive Comeback Delaware Schools
Massachusetts State Police

A retired Massachusetts State Police detective captain was indicted Thursday for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Francis Hart, 62, of Amherst, was indicted on one count of dissemination of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography, state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said. He will be arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court at a future date.

State Police began an investigation in January 2021 after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an email address registered to Hart had uploaded a file containing numerous images of suspected child pornography, prosecutors said.

The investigation revealed that in addition to possessing images, Hart sent images of alleged child pornography to another iPhone user in another state, according to Healey’s office.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Hart was arrested in August 2021 at his Amherst home.

Prosecutors said police seized digital devices including two desktop computers, external hard drives and an iPhone which allegedly included images of child pornography.

A lawyer for Hart could not immediately be reached for comment.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts State PoliceMassachusettschild pornographyamherstFrancis Hart
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us