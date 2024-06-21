Retired Providence police officer charged in deadly crash

A retired police officer has been charged with DUI after he allegedly hit and killed a woman riding a tricycle in North Kingston, Rhode Island Thursday, WJAR reports.

North Kingstown police said 53-year-old Linda Sherman was riding at the intersection of Boston Neck Road and Earle Street when she was hit and killed by a truck.

The truck driver, 59-year-old Daniel Famiglietti, was arrested at the scene. WJAR reports that Famiglietti spent three decades as a police officer, retiring from the Providence Police Department in 2022.

Famiglietti was charged with DUI and released on a $20,000 bail.