Rhode Island

Retired Providence police officer charged in deadly crash

North Kingstown police said 53-year-old Linda Sherman was riding at the intersection of Boston Neck Road and Earle Street when she was hit and killed by a truck

WJAR

A retired police officer has been charged with DUI after he allegedly hit and killed a woman riding a tricycle in North Kingston, Rhode Island Thursday, WJAR reports.

North Kingstown police said 53-year-old Linda Sherman was riding at the intersection of Boston Neck Road and Earle Street when she was hit and killed by a truck.

The truck driver, 59-year-old Daniel Famiglietti, was arrested at the scene. WJAR reports that Famiglietti spent three decades as a police officer, retiring from the Providence Police Department in 2022.

Famiglietti was charged with DUI and released on a $20,000 bail.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Rhode Island news

Rhode Island Jun 20

Suspected shoplifters believed involved in RI police shooting arrested in Boston

Rhode Island Jun 15

Sauna steam system malfunction injures woman at Rhode Island YMCA

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us