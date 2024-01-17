Weymouth

Retrial begins for man accused of killing Weymouth police officer, bystander in 2018

Prosecutors allege Lopes, during a struggle, took Chesna's gun and shot him eight times in the chest and head. He's then accused of shooting 77-year-old Vera Adams, who was nearby in her home's sunroom

By Munashe Kwangwari

NBC Universal, Inc.

The case of a man accused of killing a police officer and a 77-year-old bystander in Weymouth, Massachusetts, back in 2018 returns to the courtroom.

After a previous mistrial, the new trial of Emmanuel Lopes is set to begin Wednesday.

The mistrial happened less than a year ago. Now both Lopes and prosecutors are returning to make their cases again. However, this time, to a new jury that was chosen out of the Bristol Superior Court in Taunton.

After nearly three weeks of testimony and roughly five days of deliberation, a 12-person jury last summer could not come to an agreement on the fate of Lopes — who's accused of attacking 42-year-old Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna in July 2018 with a rock while being arrested for driving erratically and vandalizing a home.

If found guilty, Lopes faces life in prison, though his lawyer argued during the initial trial that he has a history of mental illness. If he's found not guilty by reason of insanity, he could be sent to a mental health facility.

This article tagged under:

Weymouth
