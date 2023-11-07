Revere apartment fire that injured 2 was set intentionally, investigators say

A fire that left two people hurt at an apartment building in Revere, Massachusetts, this weekend was set intentionally, officials said, asking for information to help their investigation.

Dozens of people were displaced in the fire, reported about 5:49 p.m., on Park Avenue near Staff Sergeant James J. Hill High School, according to local police and state and local firefighters.

"This incident could have caused a devastating tragedy," Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright said in a statement.

The investigation determined that the blaze was set intentionally, prompting arson watch posters to go up at the building on Monday, officials said. People who share information that helps detect or prevent arson can receive up to $5,000, and all calls to the hotline, 800-682-9229, are confidential.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Ariel Carrero was among those forced from their homes because of the fire.

“Me and my father been living out of the car for two days now. It’s horrible. It really is,” Carrero told NBC10 Boston. "There’s cameras all over the building. They’re going to find the person who did it. They’ve got cameras all over this place.”

Revere's fire chief said the blaze started in one unit and spread to another at 30 Park Avenue.

Revere fire officials told NBC10 Boston that the fire started in one unit and spread to another. After evacuating everyone from the building, firefighters realized an elderly woman was still inside and she had to be rescued.

"The door was not open, it actually was on fire with heavy, black smoke, so they had to force entry of the door and remove her from that room," firefighter Tyler D'Angelo said.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation treatment, while another had different injuries that were believed to be minor in nature, Bright said Sunday.