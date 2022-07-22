Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival Kicks Off Friday

Many will take to New England's beaches this weekend as oppressive heat persists across the region, and there's a special event happening in Revere, Massachusetts, that draws people from around the world.

The Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival kicks off Friday morning and continues through Sunday.

This is the 18th annual sand sculpting festival, which is an event hosted by the Revere Beach Partnership. The non-profit organization says over 1 million people check out the event's boardwalk over the course of three days.

The festival's theme this year is "Wonders of the World" and features world-class sculptors. People can also look forward to food trucks, live entertainment and a fireworks show Saturday night.

The event is free to attend and open to the public, which makes it a fun way to try to beat the heat through the weekend!

Humidity is set to rise Saturday, and temperatures could hit 100 degrees in some spots Sunday. Click here for the latest forecast as this week's heat wave lags on.