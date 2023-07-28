Revere Beach's International Sand Sculpting Festival now underway

The world famous Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival got underway on Friday, and is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people to the beloved shoreline over the weekend.

The festival runs through Sunday, and begins at 10 a.m. each day. There are events, food, entertainment, but the microscope will surely be on the amazing sand sculptures.

The theme for this year is 90 years of King Kong.

"It’s pretty amazing how fast those artists are," Mel Beauregard said, who is a sand sculptor and also one of the organizers. "We have competitors from Latvia, Poland, Belgium, Netherlands, Canada, the United States."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

She said that the sculptors are ready for everything, including the heat.

"The artists get hot very quick," she said. "We keep them hydrated. But I think we are going to be very good at the beach with the breeze and everything. It’s not going to be that bad."

You can learn more on the festival's website.