Child hurt in apparent hit-and-run at Revere store parking lot

The 11-year-old is expected to survive, police said, but they didn't share the extent of their injuries

By Asher Klein

A BJ's Wholesale Club in Revere, Massachusetts.
A car hit a child, then fled the scene, at a BJ's Wholesale Club in Revere, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, police said.

More details about what happened, including what kind of car was being sought or when the incident happened, weren't immediately available.

Police initially gave the child's age as 6.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

