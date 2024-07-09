Driver crashes stolen car after fleeing traffic stop in Revere, police say

A driver was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop in a stolen car, then crashing it, in Revere, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, police said.

A passenger in the car was hurt in the crash but is expected to survive, according to Revere police. Police were seen investigating a grey car that had hit a utility pole near the intersection of Dana Street and Garfield Avenue.

Police tried to pull the car over about 11:45 a.m., police said, but it drove off and crashed nearby. The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Willie Jenkins, of Chelsea, ran off and was taken into custody after a chase on foot.

Jenkins faces charges driving and drugs charges, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.