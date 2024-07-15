Massachusetts

80-year-old man dies in house fire in Revere, officials say

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

An 80-year-old man has died after being pulled from a house fire in Revere, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

The fire was first reported just before 6 a.m. in the basement of a home on Patriot Parkway. Firefighters could be seen removing a man from the building and providing CPR. Fire officials said the man has since died.

Fire officials said the heat was an obstacle in battling the blaze.

