Man arrested in Revere shooting, police say

Police have arrested a man suspected in a shooting in Revere, Massachusetts, earlier this month.

Raymond Melanson, 44, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Chelsea District Court, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

The arrest stems from a Jan. 3 shooting on Floyd Street. The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with what prosecutors described as life-threatening injuries. His name has not been released.

Revere police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night.

Melanson was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service and Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section located Melanson at a Boston hotel Tuesday. He is charged with armed assault to kill, attempted assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.