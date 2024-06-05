Man arrested in connection with Revere Stop & Shop shooting expected in court

A man accused of shooting another man in broad daylight in Revere, Massachusetts, is expected to face a judge Wednesday.

The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. Tuesday right in front of a Stop & Shop on Squire Road, Revere police said, and it was all caught on camera.

The video shows the shooter's vehicle parked right out in front of the grocery store in the fire lane, when the man in a white T-shirt approaches a driver in a gray hoodie.

The two men appear to have a tense exchange, before the man in the hoodie pulls out a gun and shoots the other man in the stomach.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

As the victim runs off, the shooter appears put the gun back in his waistband and get back into his vehicle.

Investigators say the man who was shot was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

One witness says he couldn't believe the violence that unfolded just feet away from himself and other shoppers.

"The big guy runs down the fire lane area in the Stop and Shop lot and I’m assuming he got shot because he was holding his stomach," he said. "Going to the supermarket every day is safe to me. I always charge my car but now today it’s just a little scary now."

The person in custody for this shooting is scheduled to be arraigned at Chelsea District Court at some point later Wednesday.

Police haven't released further details at this time, including the name of the victim or the person arrested.