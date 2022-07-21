Revere Mayor to Meet With Residents Displaced Following Apartment Fire

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo is set to meet with residents displaced from the Ocean Avenue high-rise apartment building that was condemned following a fire there in June.

The mayor is scheduled to meet with the impacted tenants at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. More than 100 people have been displaced from the Water's Edge Apartments, which were deemed by the city "unfit for human habitation" following the fire. Arrigo said he intends to host the meeting to update former residents, address their concerns and help them in their search for permanent housing.

“They took us out of our own home where we pay rent and they changed the locks and kicked us out like we are homeless people," Nicole Avellaneda said. "That’s not right what they are doing.”

The City of Revere just lost a legal battle against the owner of the building, having been denied the chance to take over the property by the Boston Housing Court. Mayor Arrigo said he is "appalled" over the lack of action taken by the court.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The city condemned the Water's Edge Apartments on Ocean Avenue last week, deeming them "unfit for human habitation."

The mayor's office said the city has also moved to foreclose on all three properties owned by the Carabetta Companies for outstanding tax title issues, saying they owe $1.9 million in back taxes. The city has issued more than 70 fines to the company since 2004.

Arrigo is also directing federal COVID relief funds to be used as an emergency fund to assist displaced residents looking for new permanent housing and will look to get those funds reimbursed by Carabetta Companies through legal means.

“We will take every legal action possible against Carabetta for ignoring their legal obligations and total disregard for human dignity and decency as landowners and property managers in our city,” Arrigo said in a statement.

u003cemu003eGet updates on what's happening inu003c/emu003e the Boston area to your inbox. u003ca href=u0022https://www.nbcnewyork.com/newsletters/u0022u003eu003c/au003eu003ca rel=u0022noreferrer noopeneru0022 href=u0022https://www.nbcboston.com/newslettersu0022 target=u0022_blanku0022u003eSign up for our News Headlines newsletteru003c/au003e.

There is a push for criminal charges after a fire at a high-rise in Revere.

The June 21 fire broke out on the 11th floor of the building. No serious injuries were reported, but police and fire crews had to rescue multiple people from the building.

Massachusetts Sen. Lydia Edwards previously told NBC10 Boston that she is pushing for Carbetta Companies to be charged criminally. The company has multiple properties, including high-rise buildings in Malden with units available, but Edwards said they are refusing to let tenants who were burned out of their homes in Revere live there.

Carbetta Companies has not responded to calls and emails seeking comment.

Mayor Arrigo said the city will continue to take every legal option necessary to hold the management company accountable.