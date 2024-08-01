Search underway for woman last seen near water in Revere

A search for a missing woman is underway in Revere, Massachusetts, according to state police.

Troopers received a call Thursday for a report of a missing woman in her 40s last seen in the water near Shirley Avenue Bath House at Revere Beach, state police said.

State police from the Revere Barracks, marine unit and Air Wing are working with the United States Coast Guard, Massachusetts Environmental Police, Revere police and fire in the search.

No further information was made available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.