Revere Police Seek Missing 14-Year-Old

Henry Lopez-Panameno, 14, was last seen Tuesday night in Revere, Massachusetts, according to police

Police in Revere, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old.

Authorities say Henry Lopez-Panameno was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday in Revere.

Lopez-Panameno is described as being about 5'6 and 120 pounds.

When he was last seen, police say Lopez-Panameno was wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey pants and white Nike sneakers. He was carrying a black backpack.

Police say Lopez-Panameno frequents Somerville and often uses the Blue Line and Green Line of the MBTA.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-284-1212.

