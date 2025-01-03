Man arrested at emergency shelter in Revere entered US illegally, feds say

A man staying at a state emergency shelter in Revere, Massachusetts, faces 11 charges following an investigation that led to the seizure of a high-powered weapon and large amounts of drugs, with an estimated street value of $1 million, according to authorities.

The arrest has some calling for federal intervention, as the suspect was found to have entered the country illegally.

Leonardo Andujar Sanchez, 28, was arrested after a search warrant was served at the Quality Inn on Morris Street last week. Officers were said to have found an AR15 rifle, various caliber bullets, and approximately 5 kilos of cocaine and fentanyl, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Thursday night.

According to authorities, on Friday, Dec. 27, Revere police began an investigation inside the hotel room, discovering the weapons and drugs, as well as three high-capacity rifle magazines, one of which was loaded with .556 ammunition.

Officers arrested Leonardo Andujar Sanchez 28. C.I.D, S.I.U & @SheriffSuffolk recovered 10lbs of Fentanyl estimated street value over $1 milllion & a loaded AR-15 with ammo.@Revere311 pic.twitter.com/5nVZkfWjNv — Revere Police (@reverepolice) January 3, 2025

Sanchez was charged with 10 firearms-related offenses and fentanyl trafficking. He was arraigned in Chelsea District Court and held without bail. He was found dangerous at a hearing Thursday and held without bail for 120 days.

ERO Boston intervenes

In a written statement, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said it cooperated with Revere police and has filed an immigration detainer against the Dominican citizen.

“Mr. Andujar has been accused of serious crimes, and ERO Boston takes its public safety mission very seriously — which is why we’ve lodged an immigration detainer against him with Revere police,” said ERO Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde in a media release. “The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has charged him with possessing dangerous weapons and drug trafficking, and with the Revere Police Department’s cooperation, we intend to take him into ICE custody upon his release.”

ICE said Revere police contacted ERO Boston for help identifying him. It added that during an interview in Spanish, ERO officers determined that Andujar entered the U.S. on an unknown date and at an unknown location sometime last year.

State Rep. Jessica Ann Giannino, a Democrat representing the 16th Suffolk District, says this reveals that more needs to be done to handle the influx of migrants.

"It’s clear that the federal immigration crisis is contributing to significant safety risks in our communities. Local and state authorities can only do so much—it’s time for federal officials to take responsibility and address this issue before more lives are put in danger," she said in a statement.

The State Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities has said there is "zero tolerance" for criminal activities in these shelters.

"We took immediate action to terminate this individual from the EA system, and we confirmed with federal immigration officials that they have lodged a detainer. We're grateful to the Revere Police Department and Suffolk County District Attorney's Office for their swift response," an agency spokesperson said.