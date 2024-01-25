boston restaurant talk

Revival Cafe + Kitchen to open new location in South Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Revival Cafe + Kitchen

The people behind a growing local group of cafes will be opening yet another outlet, and this is slated to be one of at least three new locations to debut in 2024.

According to an article in Boston Magazine, Revival Cafe + Kitchen is planning to open later this year at an as-of-yet undisclosed location in South Boston, joining existing outlets in downtown Boston, Cambridge's Alewife area and Somerville's Davis Square along with new locations coming to Watertown later this month and Lexington in March. Steve "Nookie" Postal and Liza Shirazi are behind all of the Revival locations, and as mentioned in an earlier article here, they also recently opened Mothership, a restaurant in the same building as the Alewife location of Revival that had been in the works for six years.

The website for Revival Cafe + Kitchen is at https://www.revivalcafeandkitchen.com/

